Pension Introducer Avoids Closures Over Steelworker Scandal

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 3:27 PM BST) -- Two companies linked to an unregulated pension introducer avoided being shut down by the government when a judge ruled Wednesday that there was no evidence they did anything wrong in connection with an investment advice scandal involving steelworkers. High Court Judge Peter Cawson rejected an application by the secretary of state for business to wind up two companies linked to Celtic Wealth Management and Financial Planning Ltd. over its role introducing pensioners to an investment adviser. Celtic Wealth's owner, Clive Howells, had been accused of failing to explain why the two related companies, Celtic Consulting & Enterprise Ltd. and Celtic PMC...

