Britvic Fights For More Pension Rate Powers At Appeals Court

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 2:36 PM BST) -- Soft drinks maker Britvic PLC urged a London appeals court on Wednesday to allow it to apply whatever percentage rate of increase on employee pension plans it chooses, including the option to reduce the rise year-on-year. Britvic has urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a lower court's decision that restricted the company's ability to amend annual percentage increases to an employee pension plan that was set up in 2003. Andrew Short QC, counsel for Britvic, told the Court of Appeal that, when properly analyzed, none of the facts in the case or decades worth of legislation sufficiently support the High Court...

