5 Firms Guide CD&R's £2.6B Bet On UDG

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC said Wednesday it was buying health care advisory and pharmaceutical services business UDG for £2.6 billion (about $3.7 billion) in a deal led by five law firms including Clifford Chance and Freshfields. CD&R will snap up Dublin-based UDG Healthcare plc for roughly $14.40 per share, a premium of about 30% to the company's average share price from the last six months, according to a filing at the London Stock Exchange. "While the UDG board remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of the group, we believe that this is an attractive offer for UDG...

