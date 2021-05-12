Del. Justices Warned Of 'Frankenstein' Risk In Appraisal Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An attorney for stockholders fighting a Delaware Chancery Court finding that they signed away rights to a post-merger stock appraisal before an allegedly lowball sale told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that failure to reverse the decision could lead to the creation of "Frankenstein corporations." John L. Reed of DLA Piper, counsel to former stockholders of trade security firm Authentix Acquisition Co. Inc., which is based in Texas and chartered in Delaware, argued that Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III erred when he found that Reed's clients — including many who got nothing for their shares — had waived their right to seek...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS