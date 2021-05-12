House, DOJ Reach Deal In McGahn Subpoena Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Attorneys for House Democrats and the Biden administration revealed late Tuesday that they've "reached an agreement in principle" in the nearly two-year legal showdown over lawmakers' bid to compel testimony from former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn about the former president's efforts to interfere with the Mueller probe. Details of the agreement haven't been released and it's still unclear whether McGahn, who left the Trump White House in October 2018 and rejoined Jones Day as a partner, will testify at all before members of the House Judiciary Committee. The attorneys also indicated that former President Donald Trump, who isn't part...

