Lawmakers Eye ACA Coverage For Undocumented Immigrants

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Members of the U.S. House and Senate floated a bill Wednesday to lift a ban on undocumented immigrants purchasing care through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, a move that they say will reduce unfair and unjust barriers that perpetuate racial, economic, gender and health inequities in the U.S. The Health Equity and Access under the Law for Immigrant Women and Families Act of 2021 aims to expand health care access for undocumented and documented immigrants alike. The HEAL Act, introduced Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., would allow "lawfully present"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS