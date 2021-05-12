Calif. Assisted Living Co. Cheated Workers On Pay, DOL Says

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A California assisted living company must pay $159,000 for shorting workers on overtime and other compensation by making them train on days off and work through breaks without pay and charging them for meals and lodging they did not receive, the U.S. Department of Labor announced. In a statement Tuesday, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division said Cornerstone Care Inc., which operates facilities as Cornerstone Homes, failed to pay workers for time spent in mandatory trainings on days off and working during breaks, resulting in Fair Labor Standards Act overtime violations. "These essential workers deserve to be paid all the wages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS