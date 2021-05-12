Shaq Gets Fee Award Reinstated In Fight Over Leaked Emails

Law360, Miami (May 12, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reinstated an attorney fee award of more than $400,000 for former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal in a long-running battle with his former tech support provider over leaked emails. The Third District Court of Appeal found that Judge Spencer Eig, who was brought onto the case in 2018 when Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens was cycled to a different division of the Miami-Dade Circuit Court, was not authorized to modify the final judgment that Judge Sanchez-Llorens had entered, including the $412,914 attorney fee award against former tech support worker Shawn Darling and his attorney, Menachem Mayberg. "The rule...

