Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives Hispanic Cop's Race Bias Claim

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday gave a Hispanic cop a second chance to argue that he faced discrimination at his upstate New York police department, saying he sufficiently spelled out a race bias claim despite failing to list it as a separate count in his complaint.

A three-judge panel partially revived Binghamton police officer Alan Quinones' case, restarting his race bias claim but affirming a lower court's toss of his First Amendment retaliation claim. The panel said he didn't show discrimination concerns he raised were directly tied to a superior officer's attempt to undermine him and charge him with misconduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!