2nd Circ. Revives Hispanic Cop's Race Bias Claim

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday gave a Hispanic cop a second chance to argue that he faced discrimination at his upstate New York police department, saying he sufficiently spelled out a race bias claim despite failing to list it as a separate count in his complaint. A three-judge panel partially revived Binghamton police officer Alan Quinones' case, restarting his race bias claim but affirming a lower court's toss of his First Amendment retaliation claim. The panel said he didn't show discrimination concerns he raised were directly tied to a superior officer's attempt to undermine him and charge him with misconduct....

