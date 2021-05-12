EU Will Review Facebook's Kustomer Deal After Requests

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- European enforcers said Wednesday they will review Facebook's planned purchase of customer relationship management service provider Kustomer after receiving requests from nearly a dozen national authorities to probe the deal. The European Commission said in a statement the move did not trigger the bloc's revenue-based thresholds that would require Facebook to notify the transaction but that the social media giant did have to notify Austria's national authority about the move. Austria then requested that the commission conduct a review, the statement said, and several member states joined the request. "Without prejudice to the outcome of its full investigation, the commission considers...

