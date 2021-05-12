Singapore Court Nixes India's 'Backdoor Appeal' In Tax Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT) -- An attempt by India to obtain a court ruling that might "persuade" an international tribunal to change its mind on the confidentiality of a tax arbitration involving Vedanta Resources Ltd. was an improper "backdoor appeal" against the tribunal's decision, a Singapore appeals court has ruled. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the Singapore Court of Appeal released its reasoning for overturning a decision issued last year by a lower court judge who had concluded that while India's application was not an abuse of process, it should nevertheless be denied. The Court of Appeal — which initially decided the cast last month...

