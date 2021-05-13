RSA Sues Insurer Over Tower Block Repair Costs

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 4:37 PM BST) -- Royal & Sun Alliance has sued another insurer in London for failing to contribute to the £6 million ($8.4 million) cost of repairing an apartment block in northern England after design defects led to chunks of cladding falling off. RSA and the construction company, G&J Seddon Ltd., sued Axis Specialty Europe Ltd. and Axis Specialty Europe SE at the High Court on May 4 in connection with repair works on several apartment blocks in Wigan, Greater Manchester. RSA was forced to indemnify Seddon after rendering fell off one of the tower blocks in 2013, sparking complaints from residents. Axis paid for some repair costs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS