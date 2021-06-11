AmTrust Hit With £10M Suit Over Cladding Insurance

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 12:05 PM BST) -- A British housing charity is suing AmTrust for £10 million ($14 million) after the insurer failed to pay out on claims over flammable cladding and other fire safety defects in two London apartment buildings. London and Quadrant Housing Trust told the High Court in an April 27 claim, which has now been made public, that AmTrust Europe Ltd. owes it £10 million after refusing to indemnify it for a series of fire safety violations that the housing association discovered in two of its properties in Elephant and Castle, south London. London and Quadrant, known as L&Q, said it took out insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS