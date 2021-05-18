Bodum Unit Launches Latest French Press IP Battle In UK

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 5:22 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Bodum has accused a British company of infringing the copyrighted design for its Chambord French press, the latest litigation in the Swiss kitchenware manufacturer's worldwide effort to protect its claimed intellectual property rights in the design of the iconic coffee pot. PI-Design has targeted I.Grunwerg Ltd., a British company that designs and distributes houseware products, in the latest lawsuit in Bodum's aggressive efforts to protect its claimed intellectual property rights in the Chambord around the world. The company described the design in its High Court suit as "beloved by coffee aficionados worldwide for its simplicity of brewing and purity of taste."...

