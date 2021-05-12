Bitcoin 'Inventor' Sues For Access To $5.6B In Cryptocurrency

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Self-styled Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright on Wednesday formally launched legal claims in the U.K. against 16 Bitcoin developers, saying they should help him recover access to roughly £4 billion ($5.6 billion) in cryptocurrency. Tulip Trading Ltd., an entity owned by Wright, said the developers have a fiduciary duty to help restore the company's access to funds after an alleged hack. The suit names individual developers of the technology underpinning Bitcoin Core, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash ABC and Bitcoin SV, as well as the Bitcoin Association for BSV, which operates the Bitcoin SV network, court filings show. Tulip Trading recently received the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS