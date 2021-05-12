Geico Accused Of Pressuring Workers Out Of Claiming OT

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Insurance giant Geico was hit with a proposed collective and class action in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday by a longtime employee who claims she and other regional claims adjusters are routinely overworked and underpaid. Susan Hart said she and other Geico "Region 1" adjusters in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, the District of Columbia and West Virginia are paid for 38.75 hours a week despite regularly working between 40 and 50 hours. Hart alleged that Geico supervisors direct adjusters to only clock 38.75 hours each week on their time sheets, so they don't accrue overtime that must be paid at 1.5 times their...

