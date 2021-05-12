Mass. Towns Saddle Pot Shops With Excess Fees, Study Says

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A study of Massachusetts' mandatory "host community agreements" between towns and local marijuana businesses showed that some towns are charging businesses more than allowed under state law and are not transparent about what they're doing with fees collected to offset the businesses' impact. The agreements, which Massachusetts uses as part of its marijuana licensing process, typically require a licensee to pay a portion of its gross revenue to its "host" municipality to offset the municipality's costs for allowing it to operate there. But while state law caps the total at 3%, the study found that many agreements have businesses paying far...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS