Holland & Knight Snaps Up Former SoftBank Deputy GC

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight announced on Wednesday it has added the former deputy general counsel of SoftBank's Latin American Fund to its Miami office. Enrique Conde, who also served as a partner in the legal department of the tech investor, joins the corporate, M&A and securities, and Latin America practices of Holland & Knight. While serving as the deputy general counsel at SoftBank, he helped oversee $5 billion in tech funding. "I have known and admired Enrique for nearly 20 years," the firm's corporate practice co-leader David Barkus said in a statement. "He is a wonderful person with outstanding contacts, legal and...

