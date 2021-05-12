Hertz Ch. 11 Auction Ends With $6B Knighthead Winning Bid

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings announced Wednesday that an investment group led by Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities won a Chapter 11 auction to fund the debtor's reorganization, ending a weeks-long competition among eager funding sources. In a statement issued by the company, Hertz said the winning bid had a value to the debtor of $6 billion in the form of common equity investments, issuance of new preferred stock and a fully backstopped rights offering to existing shareholders. "We are very pleased that our plan process produced such a tremendous result for our creditors and shareholders," Hertz President...

