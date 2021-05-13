What Cos. Must Know About New Sesame Allergen Labeling

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- On April 23, President Joe Biden signed into law the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research, or FASTER, Act, S. 578,[1] making sesame the ninth major food allergen under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.[2] Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the FASTER Act requires food manufacturers to list sesame as an allergen on food labels. This act represents the first time a new allergen has been added to the list that the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act established as major food allergens. In addition to the labeling mandate, the listing of sesame as a major food allergen has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS