Antitrust Violation Not Enough To Revoke Realtor's License

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed the revocation of a realtor's real estate license, finding that the Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not have the authority to discipline him based solely on his conviction for antitrust violations. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal determined that realtor Avi Stern's Sherman Act violation did not rise to a crime of "moral turpitude or fraudulent or dishonest dealing" that would justify revoking his license. "While it is possible that a Sherman Act violation may also involve fraud or dishonest dealing, neither was present here," the appeals court said. Stern was convicted...

