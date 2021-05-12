DC Judge Sanctions Paul Weiss, Alex Oh In Exxon Case

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge opted Wednesday to admonish Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and former firm partner Alex Oh in connection with the Exxon human rights case that appears to have led Oh to resign prematurely from her new post as enforcement head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth questioned why Paul Weiss and a former firm partner shouldn't be sanctioned for negatively characterizing opposing counsel while representing Exxon Mobil Corp. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) The controversy began when Oh and her colleagues, who represented Exxon, characterized opposing counsel in the case as having behaved...

