Workers For Lender Want $3.9M Deal To End OT Wages Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge should approve a $3.9 million settlement between Mortgage Lenders of America LLC and a collective of loan officers and team leads to resolve claims that the company failed to properly pay overtime, the workers urged in a filing. In an unopposed motion for settlement approval Wednesday, the workers said the deal would adequately resolve their Fair Labor Standards Act claims without their having to go through with a trial scheduled for June in a case that they said "has been vigorously litigated" and "hard-fought." "Given the hotly contested nature of this case and the quality of the...

