Figure Gets Nod For Blockchain-Based Securities Trading

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Figure Securities said Wednesday it had received regulatory approval for broker-dealer status and registered a blockchain-based trading system for digital securities. California-headquartered Figure Securities Inc. said that it got the green light as a broker-dealer from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and that its alternative trading system was now registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Figure Securities is a subsidiary of Figure Technologies Inc., a financial technology company focused on bringing blockchain to financial services. "Being approved as a broker-dealer and being able to operate our [Alternative Trading System] is a transformational event for our company that will have...

