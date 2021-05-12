Wawa Gets Employee Pay Claims Trimmed In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Convenience store chain Wawa Inc. can't duck employees' claims that their payment and personal information were stolen in a data breach, but claims the company also shorted them on overtime and made them work off-the-clock were tossed by a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter said Wawa employees' proposed class action claims over allegedly stolen credit cards and social security numbers were not duplicative of the claims being made by regular customers in the "consumer track" of the multi-pronged litigation, so they should not be dismissed and rolled into the customers' proposed $12 million settlement. "The court...

