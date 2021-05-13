Interior Dept. Approves 'New' Cherokee Nation Constitution

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced her approval Wednesday of the Cherokee Nation's Constitution, which now grants explicit citizenship rights to descendants of Black people once held by the tribe as slaves. In a conversation with Law360, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill expressed relief and gratitude for the resolution of two long-running conflicts: one with the United States government over the need for federal approval of the tribe's constitution, and the legal battle concerning the citizen rights of non-native Cherokee freedmen. The Cherokee Nation first submitted its new constitution to the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2003,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS