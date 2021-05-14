Philly Judge OKs Investors' $4M CBD Study Settlement Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Philadelphia has given an initial nod to a $4 million settlement agreement that would end investor claims that the CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. withheld adverse details about a clinical trial. In her order, U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro granted preliminary approval to the settlement deal between Zynerba, two of its executives and a proposed class of investors headed up by lead plaintiffs Scott Whiteley and Harry Berger. "The court finds that the settlement stipulation resulted from good faith, arm's length negotiations and the settlement stipulation is sufficiently fair, reasonable and adequate to the settlement...

