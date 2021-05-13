Petroleum Group Says Highly Paid Rig Worker Is OT Exempt

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Independent Petroleum Association of America urged the Fifth Circuit to rule that a highly paid rig worker is not entitled to overtime, arguing that the industry's economic vitality hinges on day rate workers remaining exempt. The full appeals court is revisiting a panel ruling that a rig worker can get overtime pay despite meeting the duties test of the Fair Labor Standards Act's executive exemption. The IPAA, which represents over 5,0000 oil and natural gas companies, said in an amicus brief Wednesday that the full panel should instead rule that the worker's day rate constitutes a salary and makes him...

