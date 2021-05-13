Biden's Diverse Judicial Picks Contrast Sharply With Trump's

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- In a dramatic shift from the Trump administration, President Joe Biden has made an unprecedented push for demographic and professional diversity in his first 20 judicial nominees, with all of them women or people of color and with former public defenders outnumbering BigLaw partners and ex-prosecutors. The White House has touted the diversity of its three rounds of nominees, including the latest announcement Wednesday that brought Biden's total number of nominees to 20, including one for D.C. Superior Court, the local trial court in the nation's capital. Eighty percent of the candidates are women, at least 80% are people of color,...

