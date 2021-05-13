Farms Denied Quick Win In Winn-Dixie's Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday nixed a group of mushroom farms' bid for a partial win in a price-fixing suit brought by Winn-Dixie, finding that an ownership question pertaining to one of the farms remains an issue of material fact that cannot be resolved at this time. U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller determined in his 33-page order that Winn-Dixie is an indirect purchaser in the distribution chain purportedly impacted by a price-fixing conspiracy since the grocer purchased mushrooms from Oakshire Mushroom Sales, which is not a party in the suit. "Winn-Dixie argues that it should be treated as a...

