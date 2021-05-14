GrayRobinson Atty Selected As GC Of State-Backed Insurer

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Citizens Property Insurance Corp. this week announced its selection of GrayRobinson PA attorney Timothy M. Cerio, the onetime general counsel to Rick Scott during his time as governor, as the next top lawyer for the state-backed insurer. Currently working as of counsel at GrayRobinson, Cerio also once worked as general counsel and chief of staff at the Florida Department of Health. The governing board of Citizens selected him for the role on Tuesday. Cerio is currently in negotiations over a compensation proposal but told Law360 on Friday that he's excited about the potential role with the agency. "I was honored to...

