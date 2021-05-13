Steel Co. Fights Ex-Worker's Bid To Revive Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A steel manufacturer has urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm dismissal of a former employee's discrimination suit, saying the worker rejected its reasonable offer to accommodate his need for a fixed shift after he was diagnosed with depression and anorexia. Carpenter Technology Corp., headquartered in Pennsylvania, wrote in a brief to the federal appeals court on Wednesday that it did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Family and Medical Leave Act in respect to former technician Charles Cooke. Carpenter Technology said it helped Cooke, who worked for three years in its Alabama facility, to secure short-term disability benefits,...

