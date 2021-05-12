Oprah Winfrey Beats Infringement Suit Over 'Greenleaf' Show

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina woman hasn't proven that Oprah Winfrey and her network infringed her memoir with the television show "Greenleaf," a Tar Heel State federal judge ruled Wednesday in finding that it's not clear whether Winfrey ever had access to her book to begin with. Freda J. Day had alleged that Winfrey; the Oprah Winfrey Network LLC; Harpo Productions Inc.; Lionsgate Entertainment Corp.; and Craig Wright, the show's creator, got their idea for the show from her 2005 memoir, "From the Green Leaf to Greener Pastures." But U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. said Wednesday that Day "has simply not...

