McGahn Agrees To Closed-Door Testimony On Russia Probe

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT) -- Democrats' long-running legal bid for testimony from ex-Trump White House counsel Don McGahn came to an end late Wednesday after the Jones Day partner agreed to testify "as soon as possible" in a closed session before the House Judiciary Committee about the former president's attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation. Former White House counsel Don McGahn, shown here in December 2019, has agreed to testify in a closed session before the House Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Attorneys for House Democrats and the Biden administration announced McGahn's plan in a filing to the D.C. Circuit, whose full bench was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS