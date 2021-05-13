Gov't Pension Portal Sees Significant Progress

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 6:05 PM BST) -- Plans for centralized information portals detailing an individual's retirement savings have progressed "significantly" and key milestones lie ahead, Pensions Minister Guy Opperman said on Thursday. Key senior officials have now been appointed, including Richard James as program director and James Reardon as head of technology, according to the pensions dashboard program, a government-sponsored service that will reunite long-term savers with lost retirement savings. The scheme has also invited companies to tender for the supply of its software, and the program's timeline has been published. This should enable companies to prepare to connect with the portals. Opperman commended efforts undertaken. "I am pleased...

