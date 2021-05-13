Pa. Attys Accused Of $33M Bitcoin Sale Fraud

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Canadian company lost an opportunity to buy cryptocurrency worth nearly $33 million when two Pennsylvania attorneys allegedly ran a fraudulent scheme for nearly five months, according to a new federal civil suit filed Wednesday. Kevin J. Lawrence of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and John Kirk of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, have been accused of scamming Zaftr Inc. of Calgary, Alberta, out of more than $5 million between August and December. The attorneys allegedly used a fake passport to make it seem like they had a legitimate source of Bitcoin to sell to Zaftr. Seeking damages on eight counts against Lawrence and Kirk —...

