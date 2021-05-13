11th Circ. Doubts Confusion Between Two 'Foremost' Cos.

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Farmers Insurance faced a skeptical audience at the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday in an appeal aimed at reviving a trademark lawsuit over its "Foremost" brand, with one judge suggesting that "no sentient customer" would be confused by a rival's use of the name. The comment came in an infringement lawsuit filed by a Farmers subsidiary called Foremost against a real estate closing office called Foremost Title & Escrow Services LLC, which a lower federal court tossed out in 2019. "Do you think it's fair to say ... no sentient customer could confuse the names?" Judge Britt C. Grant asked Foremost Title's...

