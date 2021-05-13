Indivior Wants Ex-Worker's Retaliation Claims Thrown Out

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical manufacturer Indivior said that a former employee's False Claims Act retaliation claims should be axed, calling her case "the latest in a long line of attempts … to cash in on her departure." Christina Lemons — who was an employee of Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc., which eventually morphed into Indivior Inc. — shouldn't be able to pursue her retaliation claims, Indivior told a Virginia federal court in a Wednesday dismissal bid. Indivior said Lemons' "third amended complaint is the latest in a long line of attempts by relator Christina Lemons to cash in on her departure from Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc., her...

