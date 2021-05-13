Cooley, Fenwick Craft $425M Merger Of Health Care Fintechs

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Cedar will pay $425 million to acquire fellow health care-focused fintech platform provider OODA Health, the companies said Thursday, in a deal stitched together with help from respective legal advisers Cooley LLP and Fenwick & West LLP. The transaction features New York-based Cedar Inc. buying San Francisco-headquartered OODA Health, and the deal will result in a single health care fintech business able to "address the full set of challenges consumers face when paying for health care," according to a statement. The companies each provide fintech platforms for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that are meant to make dealing...

