Life Sciences Software Biz Axtria Lands $150M In Funding

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Life sciences software and analytics business Axtria said Thursday it landed $150 million in funding from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, which it will use to expand its software-as-a-service products. Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based Axtria said in a joint statement with Bain Capital Tech that it believes the life sciences and health care industries are further moving to replace existing systems with products that provide greater analytics and more. "In choosing Bain Capital Tech Opportunities to be our growth partner, we have found a firm that believes in our vision of leveraging technology to help the life sciences industry accelerate therapeutic commercialization...

