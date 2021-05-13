3rd Circ. Questions Efforts In Ex-Janitor's FMLA Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday questioned if either Drexel University or a fired janitor put forth enough effort to ensure the ex-employee provided the required paperwork for Family Medical Leave Act-protected absences, as the onetime maintenance worker sought to revive her lawsuit claiming she was fired despite her legal entitlement to time off. During an oral argument, Lachelle Watson claimed the Philadelphia-based university didn't have regular conversations with her about accommodations she needed for her fibroid condition until she'd racked up a slew of unapproved absences. But Drexel says Watson didn't broach the issue with her employer after an initial conversation,...

