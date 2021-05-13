BNY Mellon Investor Wants Fee Suit Revived At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based philanthropic organization on Thursday urged the Third Circuit to revive its lawsuit claiming BNY Mellon overcharged it for investment fees, arguing that the banking giant still owed it a fiduciary duty despite having been an adversary in an out-of-court settlement. During an oral argument, a lawyer for the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation slammed the bank's assertion that a resolution over the foundation's losses after a BNY Mellon hedge fund tanked didn't translate into an obligation to offer "best pricing" or make disclosures about its pricing structure. Jason A. Archinaco of The Archinaco Firm, representing the foundation, argued that the...

