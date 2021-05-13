Mortgage Insurer Pauses $496M IPO, Citing 'Trading Volatility'

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Citing "significant trading volatility" in its sector, the parent company of mortgage insurance business Enact Holdings said Thursday it was postponing the unit's $496 million initial public offering. Genworth Financial Inc. said in the statement it would continue to weigh its options for the IPO of Enact Holdings Inc., which it said May 4 would list on the Nasdaq after selling more than 22.5 million shares for between $20 to $24 apiece. Sidley Austin LLP is advising Enact, while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP is advising Genworth Financial. The IPO's underwriters are guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton...

