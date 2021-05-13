Kirkland, Ellenoff Guide Biotech SPAC's $200M IPO

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A blank-check company seeking to combine with a health care business that has the capacity to develop new drug therapies and technologies told regulators Thursday it plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering guided by Kirkland and Ellenoff Grossman. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. said it plans to raise the funds by selling 20 million units at $10 each, according to a press release. Underwriters also have a 45-day option to buy an additional 3 million units that could bring the overall fundraise to $230 million. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is representing Orion on the IPO, according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS