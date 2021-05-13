Trade Court Blesses Duties On Indian Flanges

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed anti-dumping duties on Indian steel flanges on Thursday, saying that the U.S. Department of Commerce sufficiently explained on remand why it treated a disputed sale as foreign, which paved the way for lower tariffs. The Coalition of American Flange Producers had challenged Chandan Steel Ltd.'s 19.16% dumping margins based on Commerce's decision to exclude a sale from the Indian company's home market sales, which dropped the company's domestic sales volume below the threshold needed for dumping calculations. There was evidence that didn't definitively show the sales were foreign but that Commerce had relied on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS