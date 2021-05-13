EnLink Drops Bid To Block Payment For Undelivered Gas

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A unit of Dallas-based energy company EnLink Midstream Partners LP has dropped its state court suit accusing Tenaska Inc. of wrongfully pursuing payment for gas that was never delivered during February's deadly and destructive winter storm. EnLink Gas Marketing LP notified a Dallas County District Court on Tuesday that it is permanently dismissing its suit seeking a finding that it doesn't owe Tenaska money for gas it never received, and a finding that EnLink rightfully claimed force majeure when it was unable to meet its own delivery obligations under a set of reciprocal contracts between the companies. The Dallas-based company sued...

