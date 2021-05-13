US Trustee Asks For Hold On Ascena Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office asked a Virginia bankruptcy judge Thursday to put a portion of the already-approved Chapter 11 plan of former Ann Taylor owner Ascena Retail Group on hold while it appeals the plan's litigation releases. Counsel for the trustee argued at a hearing conducted virtually that there is a reasonable chance another court will overturn U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens' finding that the releases are permissible. But Judge Huennekens questioned the argument that a stay on the releases could be done without disrupting payments to Ascena's creditors. "How do we just redline something out without affecting everybody else?" he asked....

