Trader Joe's Worker's Posts Were Fireable, NLRB Atty Says

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Trader Joe's did not violate federal labor law by firing a worker over social media posts criticizing customers for not shopping quickly enough during the COVID-19 pandemic, a National Labor Relations Board attorney said in one of four new advice memos released Thursday. Even assuming the worker's posts were workplace advocacy protected by the National Labor Relations Act, they were fireable under the U.S, Supreme Court's Jefferson Standard Broadcasting Co. ruling, an unnamed senior attorney in the NLRB's Division of Advice said in the April 28 letter. In Jefferson Standard, the court drew a line at "disloyal, reckless or maliciously untrue"...

