Paper Source Gets OK For $92M Ch. 11 Sale To B&N Owner

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Artisanal stationery retailer Paper Source Inc. on Thursday won approval from a Virginia bankruptcy judge to sell its entire business for nearly $92 million to the owner of the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips approved the sale after being told that buyer Elliott Investment Management had topped the stalking horse bid by $3.6 million to take over the stationery chain as a going concern, assuming its leases and retaining all of its employees. "We view this, in short, as a tremendous success," Paper Source counsel John Longmire said. Paper Source filed...

