FTC Probing $7.2B Natural Gas Merger

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked for additional information about Energy Transfer LP's planned acquisition of fellow U.S. natural gas company Enable Midstream Partners LP, prolonging the merger review for a deal valued at $7.2 billion. Enable Midstream said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that both companies had received requests for more information about the deal that day, following an April bid to give enforcers more time to investigate the transaction. "Both parties intend to continue to work cooperatively with the FTC in its review," Wednesday's securities filing said. "The parties continue to expect...

